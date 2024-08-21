Experts give advice after West Nile Virus detected in Montana this year

HELENA — Mosquitoes are the bane of many camping trips and outdoor BBQs. With the West Nile Virus now detected in mosquitoes here in Montana, there’s even more reason to protect yourself and your loved ones from these pesky creatures.

West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in 4 counties in Montana. The virus was found in 6 pools in Blaine, Dawson, Prairie, and Wibaux counties.

“Those pools have been tested as positive, not a human case or an equine case,” says Jill Allen, who works in Boulder District 1 in Jefferson County as a Mosquito Coordinator.

She’s noticed the mosquito population decreased this season in comparison to previous years. She attributes this to late freezes, low snowpack, and hot, dry temperatures in July.

“We haven’t had nearly the amount of volume of mosquitoes as we have had in past years,” says Allen.

Allen says that while she tackles mosquito mitigation on public and private lands, it’s essential to do your part to help decrease hatching pools through the summer and early fall. Mosquitoes can persist as late as October.

“Any type of a container or area in their yard that can allow water to pool, as well as any tall vegetation in the evening or in the daytime hours, that’s where the mosquitoes will hunker down for the daytime hours in the heat,” says Allen.

West Nile Virus can be fatal in some, so using repellent with DEET is essential when you’re headed outside. Allen also says that mosquitoes are attracted to dark-colored clothes.

Nina Heinzinger, Licensed Establishment Program Supervisor with Lewis and Clark Public Health, says it can be helpful to abide by the 4 D’s when dealing with mosquitoes. These include avoiding or taking precautions at dawn and dusk, using DEET, dressing appropriately by wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, and draining standing water.

“If you can avoid getting bit by a mosquito, you can avoid getting West Nile Virus along with other diseases that may be carried by mosquitoes,” says Heinzinger.