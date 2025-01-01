ExplorationWorks has a ball celebrating New Year's for different countries

HELENA — Thanks to different time zones, some countries celebrate the new year hours before the ball drops here in the United States.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

ExplorationWorks celebrated those different locations during an hourly ball drop on Tuesday.

The children's museum celebrated 2025 for seven countries, including Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Norway, and Ireland.

Kids and their parents learned how each country traditionally celebrates, like the foods or games they enjoy.

It is another way for little ones who might not be awake at midnight to see the ball drop and celebrate a new year.

"We are part of a global community, and I think there are traditions that we've maybe never heard of, but it's really fun to get to share those today as we're celebrating something that all over the world people are celebrating. It's one of those true moments where everybody comes together to celebrate a new thing – the New Year," said Sara Feilzer, ExplorationWorks program director.

Between the ball dropping at the top of each hour, kids and their parents could make confetti poppers and send their New Year's wishes up in smoke by burning them in a bonfire.

ExplorationWorks will be closed on New Year's Day, but regular hours will resume on Thursday.