ExplorationWorks has fun with visitors on April Fools' Day

HELENA — Exploration Works had fun with some of their visitors on April 1, also known as April Fool’s Day.

“Congratulations, you’re the One Millionth Scientist at ExWorks!” Exhibits and Facilities Director Matt Jetty told unsuspecting and slightly confused guests.

For about an hour, every kid who came through the door was celebrated as ExplorationWorks’ “One Millionth Scientist,” even though they likely were not.

Each child was greeted with fanfare, had their picture taken, received a commemorative button, and was granted free entry into the science museum for the day.

Staff say ExplorationWorks at its core is about having fun, and this was just another way to have some fun with visitors.

“ExplorationWorks is already fun, this is just another layer of fun,” said Jetty. “The staff get a kick out of it, the people visiting get a kick out of it and we just hope it made some people smile.”

The nonprofit is also in the middle of a capital campaign to add another classroom and exhibit space to its second floor.

The proposed “Discovery Lab” would create an education space to host additional summer camps, after-school programs, workshops and more. Funds are also proposed for an “Anywhere Room” that will use projector technology to “transport students and visitors across the globe and the solar system.”

More information about the nonprofit's expansion project and ways to support their mission can be found on their website.

Check out the kids who were celebrated at ExplorationWorks for their "One Millionth Scientist" prank:

