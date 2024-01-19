Family of Megan Stedman speaks out as they seek justice—and peace—in Idaho Falls

BOZEMAN — Megan Stedman, who went missing from Livingston on Dec. 15, 2023 and was found stabbed to death in Idaho Falls, has a strong family rallying for justice. Right now, the family is in Idaho Falls as the investigation continues. They say their focus is on honoring Megan and keeping her memory alive.

“My sister was a beautiful, Black, strong woman, and I want people to know that,” said Megan’s sister, Christina Mitma Momono. “She’s not just a woman, she’s a beautiful, Black, strong queen. We’re going to honor all of her.”

On Dec. 15, 34-year-old Stedman from Spokane disappeared. At the time she had been working at a gas station in Livingston.

Courtesy photo

On Jan. 12, Megan’s body was discovered in her camper in Idaho Falls. According to arrest documents, 42-year-old Chris Foiles told police he stabbed Megan multiple times.

Megan’s brother, sister, and soon-to-be sister-in-law arrived in Idaho Falls on Jan. 17 to meet with detectives. But to them, their time in Idaho goes beyond the logistics. They say it’s about finding peace.

“We’re going to meet where the RV was, see the site, get a feel, and try to heal in that way,” said Megan’s brother, Adrian Mitma.

MTN News Family members of Megan Stedman in Idaho Falls, Idaho

The family plans on holding a private ceremony with the help of friends with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe.

“Our ancestors and spiritual guides are with us,” said Christina. “We hope we can bring some peace to her.”

In the future, Megan’s family says they want to honor and advocate for those who never got to find their missing person.

Jolee Sallee

“It’s a systemic issue,” said Christina. “People of color, women who don’t have privilege or even women who do have privilege—domestic violence is real.”

But at this time, Megan’s family refuses to focus on the negativity. Instead, they plan on basking in Megan’s light and making sure it continues to shine.

“I’ll shimmer up for my sister. She loved shimmer,” said Christina. “She loved gloss, shimmer, lipstick, and shiny shoes. She was royalty, she was a queen, and she laughed—so that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”