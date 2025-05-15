Family Promise holds groundbreaking for new shelter

HELENA — Construction is coming along for Family Promise's new homeless shelter.

A groundbreaking was held on Thursday to celebrate how far they have come since the facility was first discussed.

City and state leaders, other nonprofit representatives, and Family Promise board members attended the event.

The half-women's and half-family shelter is about three years in the making.

Good Samaritan Ministries first proposed it, but they have since stepped back from the project, signing over the Montana Department of Commerce grant to Family Promise.

However, the executive director of Family Promise, Renee Bauer, says the donations given to Good Samaritan for the project have not been transferred.

Bauer says they hope construction will take between six and eight months.

With today's groundbreaking, she said she feels like she is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"We will have 16 rooms [and] be able to shelter 16 families," Bauer said. "It provides something that the community has not had, and we're glad to be able to offer that to them."

Family Promise says the project is 80% funded, and they still need an additional $200,000 for it to be completed.