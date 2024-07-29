Fatal crash at Canyon Ferry Rd. and Spokane Creek Rd.

A 28-year-old man on a motorcycle died after colliding at high speed with a boat trailer on Saturday, July 27 according to a Montana Highway Patrol report.

The crash was reported at 10:45 p.m. Saturday involving a BMW motorcycle and a GMC Sierra pickup pulling a boat trailer.

According to the report, the motorcyclist was estimated to be driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The GMC was turning westbound onto Canyon Ferry Road from Spokane Creek when the motorcycle impacted the trailer.

The man died at the scene.

MHP said in their report the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and alcohol/drugs were not factors.

The identity of the 28-year-old has not been released at this time.