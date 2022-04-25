Fatal crash near Recreation Road exit in Lewis and Clark County

HELENA — Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash from April 19 in Lewis and Clark County near the Recreation Road exit.

A 27-year-old man from Great Falls was traveling northbound on I-15 on Tuesday. At around 5:40 p.m. the vehicle went off the road between mile markers 217 and 218 on the right side for an unknown reason. MHP reports the driver attempted to get back onto the road, but lost control with the vehicle flipping multiple times.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and suffered traumatic injuries. The man died from the injuries the following morning.

The identity of the driver has not been released as of Monday morning.