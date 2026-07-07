Fatal rollover crash reported north of Helena on I-15

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported north of Helena on Interstate 15.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 222 in the southbound lanes, in the canyon. MHP says it was a multi-vehicle rollover crash in a construction zone.

The crash is causing significant traffic delays in the area, and people are asked to avoid the area.

No information on the vehicles involved or the number of injuries has been officially reported yet.

This is a developing situation, and we will provide updates as they become available.