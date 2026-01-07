Fighting Saints Insider: No. 24 Carroll women back on track after holiday break

HELENA — As the Carroll College women's basketball team looks to build off back-to-back home wins last weekend against Frontier Conference rivals No. 4 Dakota State and Bellevue (Neb.), MTN Sports' Jonny Walker sat down with Fighting Saints coach Rachelle Sayers.

A full transcript from the video interview with Sayers is available below:

MTN Sports: You went into your holiday break on an 0-2 stretch. Now coming out of the holiday break, you went 2-0 in that first weekend back. What's different? What's changed — or is anything different?

Rachelle Sayers: Obviously, it's nice to play at home. We lost two close ones in Florida to two really good teams. Having the break — we have a lot of new players, a lot of young players. I think they need a little time at home. They need a little reset button. And so did our staff.

And so, I think being able to come back and play at home and know that it's conference and we need to step it up in the big moments, that was super helpful.

MTN Sports: When you look at this past weekend. One of those wins came over the No. 4 team in the country, Dakota State University. When you talk about those new players, does a win like that help to build confidence?

Rachelle Sayers: I think for sure. After losing those two close games in Florida, to now win a close game, it was a game that we had taken the lead with with a couple minutes to go. I think we're up six with about a minute and a half. And they hit a big 3. And they made a little run at us at the end. So, to be able to finish that game was really big for confidence for us.

MTN Sports: When you talk about finishing that game, the name Willa Albrecht has to come up. She's the conference player of the week once again. Against Dakota State, the game was tied in the final second. She hits the big shot. Walk me through that sequence of events from your perspective.

Rachelle Sayers: You know, your best players have to step up in the big moments. And we trust her to do that. And she understands that she needs to do that for this team. And so, we were definitely going to put the ball in her hands. And we had an option if that didn't work out where that ball was going to go.

But we felt like if we get her to her left hand, and she can edge on her defender, then she was going to take it. And she was going to give us a chance to win the game, or we're going to go to overtime. And so, obviously she made a tough shot. She got to her left hand, and she rose up and made a big one.

