Finland reaches quarterfinals with comeback win over Sweden

Finland mounted a stunning comeback to beat local rivals Sweden 4-3 in overtime in a penalty-riddled battle to claim the top spot in Group C and a place in the quarterfinals of the men's Olympic ice hockey tournament.

Trailing 3-0 heading into the third period, the Finns converted on back-to-back power play chances before a shot that sneaked under Swedish netminder Magnus Hellberg's leg levelled it for the Sochi bronze medalists. Forward Harri Pesonen clinched the victory in overtime for the Finns.

"When you are losing 3-0 it's not easy to come back, especially score three goals in a period, it's pretty nice to win the game in overtime," said Finnish forward Iiro Pakarinen, who recorded two of their three third-period goals.

"It's always like that against Sweden, it's always tight games. It's fun to play against a rival."

It was a stunning reversal of fortune after forward Markus Granlund was ejected from the match in the second period for elbowing a Swedish defenseman in the head, as the Nordic neighbors renewed their fierce rivalry.

Tournament officials said Granlund could face additional discipline.