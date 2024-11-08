Fire at Builders FirstSource Thursday night, firefighters injured

Thick smoke and flames were seen Thursday night at the Builders FirstSource store. Two firefighters received minor injuries while fighting the fire.

Around 10:00 p.m. crews were called to 790 Nicole St. on a report of a fire. On arrival crews found three semi-trucks, a flatbed, lumber delivery vehicles and a forklift on fire.

While fighting the fire a tire on one of the trucks exploded, injuring two firefighters. They were transported to St. Peter’s and were found to have only minor injuries and were cleared by medical staff.

The remaining crews extinguished the fire without incident.

The Fire Prevention and Investigation Bureau is investigating the cause of the fire. The initial estimate of damages is $300,000.