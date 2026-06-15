Fire burning on Mount Helena

HELENA — A wildfire was reported on Mount Helena on Monday around 3:00 p.m.

Firefighters are actively responding, and the public is asked to avoid the area — including the Mount Helena Trailhead parking lot — while crews work.

Statement from the City of Helena: "The Helena Fire Dept. and Montana Dept. of Natural Resources are responding to a fire on Mt. Helena. Ground crews are accessing the site via the Mt. Helena trailhead. Residents and visitors are asked to please stay out of the area and let emergency personnel work. Additionally, Fire staff request the public refrain from flying drones in the area to make way for aerial firefighting response."

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as they become available.