Fire damages DEQ building on Cedar Avenue

HELENA — Fire crews responded to the DEQ building at 1225 Cedar Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday.

According to officials, the cleaning crew smelled something burning and called it in. Another caller could see flames coming from the roof.

MTN News

Helena Fire arrived within minutes and saw flames coming from the roof. They then requested mutual aid assistance, which included West Valley Fire Rescue, VA Fire Department, and Montana City Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire was extinguished by fire suppression personnel at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Helena Fire said the fire was caused by a light fixture. DEQ employees are not able to use the building at this time.

No injuries were reported connected to the fire.

