Fire destroys iconic restaurant in Glacier County

Cattle Baron Supper Club destroyed by fire

The iconic Cattle Baron Supper Club in the community of Babb was destroyed by fire on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Owner Charlene Bird Burns shared images on social media showing the historic building fully engulfed in flames.

RAW VIDEO:

Raw Video: Fire destroys Cattle Baron restaurant

"We are losing the Cattle Baron this evening folks. Please lift us up in prayer," Burns wrote.

The restaurant was known far beyond Glacier County as a community landmark.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family; it states, in part:

Bob Burns, who is 82, and his wife Charlene, who is 76, lost their restaurant, the Cattle Baron Supper Club, in a smoldering electrical fire that became uncontrollable due to high winds on 01/14/26. This was one of their worst nightmares and something no one ever imagines actually happening until it does.

Click here if you would like to donate.

We will update you when we get more information.



Havre house fire claims a life

One person died following an early-morning house fire in Havre on Wednesday.

Havre house fire claims a life

Fire crews were dispatched just after 6 a.m. to reports of smoke and flames from a two-story home on Fifth Avenue.

Firefighters forced entry, extinguished the fire, and found one victim inside.

The victim later died from their injuries; the person's name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

We will update you when we get more information.