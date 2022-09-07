Arrastra Fire burning west of Lincoln

LINCOLN — A wildfire is burning west of Lincoln near the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 141.

The Arrastra Fire was discovered on September 6 at 2:55 P.M. according to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. As of Tuesday evening, the fire is being estimated at 15 acres.

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue posted videos and pictures of air tankers making drops on the fire. Eight aircraft, four engines and one initial attack crew were responding.

Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest officials confirmed to MTN that DNRC, National Forest, and Volunteer Fire Crews are responding to the fire.

The fire is highly visible from Highway 200. People are asked to avoid the area if possible to make space for fire personnel responding.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.