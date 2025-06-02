Banana Lake Fire near Plains holding at 850 acres

PLAINS — Fire managers are reporting little change at the Banana Lake Fire which is burning four miles north of Plains.

The blaze was holding at 850 acres and was 0% contained as of Monday afternoon.

The Banana Lake Fire was first discovered on Saturday, May 31, at 4:25 p.m. between Locust Hill and Highway 28 and is burning in open timber.

MTN News

Multiple resources were ordered and arrived on Tuesday, including 17 engines, two helicopters and an Interagency Hotshot Crew.

No evacuations or closures have been ordered at this time.

The Western Montana Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the incident on Monday, June 2.

Watch previous coverage from the Banana Lake Fire: