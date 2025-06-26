Better mapping now puts Jericho Mountain Fire at nearly 500 acres

The official size of the Jericho Mountain Fire has increased to 493 acres due to better mapping of the fire on Wednesday. Evacuation warnings remain in effect for Rimini Road.

As of Thursday, 510 personnel were assigned to the fire.

Fire officials say Thursday's efforts will continue to focus on fortifying containment lines along the fire's edge. Additional crews will work to reinforce contingency lines with heavy equipment west of Minnihaha Creek and along Telegraph Road. The structure protection group is on track to finalize structure protection plans, which include assessing homes for vulnerability, identifying water sources, building maps, establishing tactics and determining resources needed to protect structures.

MTN meteorologists are forecasting a chance for isolated severe storms to pop up in the afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The forecasted weather may impact firefighting operations.

The Jericho Mountain Fire was sparked by lightning and first reported the morning of June 15. As of Thursday, no containment has been reported.

Officials would also like to remind everyone that fireworks are prohibited on Federal Public Lands-No exceptions. "Even a single spark can ignite a devastating wildfire, putting lives, wildlife and treasured landscapes at risk. Recreate responsibly," said fire officials in a press release.

On Wednesday, June 18, an evacuation warning was issued by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office for the residents of Rimini Road and all connecting roads south of Bear Gulch Road.

Residents are urged to take the following steps to prepare for a possible evacuation:



Pack a “go bag” with essentials such as: Medications, Important documents, Phone chargers, Money/debit cards, Clothing and Personal Items

Prepare your home and property

Make arrangements for pets and livestock

Be ready to leave if an evacuation order is issued

"The decision to issue the warning was based on predicted fire behavior and the limited access along Rimini Road, which is one way in and out," said Lewis and Clark County in a press release.

Residents needing more information about the evacuation warning should call 406-447-8235.

The U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday also issued a closure for the area near Jericho Mountain: