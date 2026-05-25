Burning operations on the Jericho Creek Fire produce heavy smoke

HELENA — The Jericho Creek Fire has burned an estimated 2,068 acres as of the morning of May 25. That area is roughly three times the size of Mount Helena City Park.

The fire was sparked on May 13 by a lightning strike and is burning in timber. The current fire area is located about 16 miles southwest of Helena and was considered 31% contained as of Monday.

Fire officials conducted strategic burning operations on Sunday, with the goal of bringing the fire to containment lines. Those operations produced a heavy amount of smoke that was seen in the surrounding areas.

On Monday, crews will continue to secure containment lines and patrol the fire area. Officials say fire activity within the perimeter is expected to increase, and smoke will remain visible throughout the week.

Officials are hopeful that forecasted precipitation this week will aid with firefighting efforts.

Resources assigned to the fire include two hotshot crews, one dozer, two masticators, one excavator, one skidgine, one water tender, two engines, three suppression modules, and a Unmanned Aircraft System (drone).

People should expect heavy fire vehicle traffic on Telegraph and Hahn Creek roads this week, and the public is asked to avoid this area, as well as the Continental Divide area south of MacDonald Pass to Minnehaha/Bryon Creek Road.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with the corrected spelling of Jericho.