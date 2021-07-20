Burnt Peak fire grows to nearly 2,000 acres

TROY — The lightning-sparked Burnt Peak Fire outside of Troy in Lincoln County has now burned 1,977 acres and is 13% contained.

A total of 232 people -- including a Type 2 Incident Management Team are assigned to fight the blaze.

MTN News The Burnt Peak fire sparked by lightning July 7th burning southwest of Troy

Firefighters have contained 13% of the fire perimeter along a portion of Keeler/Rattle Creek Road.

Fire managers say the section will be continuously monitored as firefighters progress along the road to the west and from the road uphill to the north.

For the past few days, the fire spread has mainly occurred across the slope with small uphill runs.

inciweb

There are no evacuations at this point but a prevacation notice has been issued for some residences in the area. Some roads and trails have been closed in the area of the Burnt Peak Fire. Click here for more information.

A fire camp is now set up along Highway 56, south of the intersection with Highway 2. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area as heavy equipment will be leaving and entering the highway.

Stage II fire restrictions are in place for Lincoln County and the Kootenai National Forest.