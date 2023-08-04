Colt Fire northwest of Seeley Lake burning 7,179 acres, 23% contained

SEELEY LAKE - The Friday update from the Colt Fire northwest of Seeley Lake shows 7,179 acres have burned and the blaze is now 23% contained.

The lightning-sparked fire is burning 12 miles northwest of Seeley Lake.

Fire managers report fire activity on Thursday remained highest in the southwestern corner of the fire due to the persistent dry conditions over the area. However, a forecast change in the weather pattern calls for cooler temps, higher humidity levels, and a chance of rain.

Evacuations and closures summary:



Residents on Beaver Creek Road (near the summit) are under an Evacuation Warning.

Mile marker 31 (Beaver Creek Road at the intersection of Highway 83) south towards Seeley Lake to mile marker 27 — including residences in Rovero Flats, are under an Evacuation Warning.

Residences beginning at mile marker 27, south end of Rovero Flats, to mile marker 25.5 (the intersection of the West Fork of the Clearwater Road and Highway 83) are under an Evacuation Warning.

Residences on the north and south ends of Lake Inez are under an Evacuation Warning.

The east side of Lake Inez, along Highway 83, is not under any Warning or Order.

Officials caution that if conditions rapidly change an Evacuation Order may be issued with no prior notice or warning. Home and property owners in the surrounding area should remain vigilant and prepared. Have an evacuation plan for family, pets, and livestock; sign up for emergency alerts at Smart911.com; and be familiar with the Missoula County evacuation process and what an order and warning means.

The Lolo and Flathead National Forests have closed several forest roads, areas, and campgrounds near the fire area for public safety.

The list of current closures includes:



Forest Road 906 (closed at Highway 83)

Rainy Lake Campground access road 4357 (closed at Highway 83)

Rainy Lake Campground

Alva Lake Campground access road (closed by gate at Highway 83)

Alva Lake Campground

Lakeside Campground access road (closed by gate at Highway 83)

Lakeside Campground

Lake Inez Campground

Forest Road 646 (closed at the junction of FSR 552; FSR 4354

Forest Road 552 (beyond the turn off to west side Lake Inez access

Forest Road 5407 and 463 closed beyond the West Side snowmobile trailhead (these roads access the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Marshall Wildlife Management Area and Lake Marshall)

Temporarily closing the Forest System Road loops of the Clearwater (FSR 4370 and 4353) and Richmond (FSR 667 and 720)

There are 599 people assigned to the Colt Fire as of Thursday.