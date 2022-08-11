Containment at Hog Trough Fire grows to 56%

HAMILTON - The Hog Trough Fire burning in the Bitterroot National Forest showed no growth on Wednesday as containment has grown from 50% to 56%.

The blaze — which is 18 miles southeast of Hamilton — was discovered on July 17 and is burning in rugged and remote terrain.

No structures are currently threatened.

A smaller fire management organization is expected to take over the blaze by the end of this week.

MTN News

Forest Service 75 (Skalkaho-Rye) Road is currently closed from the junction of Skalkaho Highway to near the Skalkaho Creek Trailhead. Forest Service 5071 Road is closed.

There are 360 people assigned to the Hog Trough Fire.

Road Closures:

Skalkaho Road (Forest Service road 75) and Forest Service road 711 are both closed at the junction of Skalkaho Highway, including the ancillary roads leading from the 711 Road.

Skalkaho Road is open past Mile Marker 5 (Skalkaho Creek-Jerry Lake Trailhead #503).

Forest Service roads 5070 and 5071 are closed.

Trail Closures: