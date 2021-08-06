Containment grows at Hay Creek fire near Polebridge

POLEBRIDGE — The Hay Creek fire near Polebridge is holding at just shy of 2,700 acres burned while containment has grown to 18%.

Residences on North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms north to and including Moose Creek Road and the community of Polebridge remain under an Evacuation Warning.

Glacier National Park has issued an Evacuation Warning for the North Fork area of Glacier NP north of Logging Creek.

MTN News

Crews will work Friday toward expanding containment along the Hay Creek Road and equipment will also be working in the Spruce Creek area.

Fire managers are asking drivers to have a heightened awareness and to drive defensively due to fire traffic and road construction in the area.

Area road, and trail closures remain in effect.

There are 205 people assigned to the lightning-sparked Hay Creek Fire which was reported on July 21 and is burning in the North Fork area of the Flathead National Forest.