Containment of Robertson Draw fire reaches 90 percent

Containment of the Robertson Draw fire south of Red Lodge has increased to 90 percent as firefighters gain ground.

The estimated size of the fire has increased to 29,885 acres because of better mapping, according to incident command.

Firefighters maintained that the fire could breach the perimeter in the area around Mt. Maurice because of difficult terrain.

Firefighters plan to stay at the scene until season-ending rain or snowfall will take care of the fire.

The Robertson Draw is currently the largest wildfire burning in Montana.

