Crews begin to establish containment on the Jericho Mountain Fire

The Jericho Mountain Fire held at 493 acres burned as of Friday morning, with initial containment being reported. Evacuation warnings remain in effect for Rimini Road.

As of Friday, 518 personnel were assigned to the fire.

The Jericho Mountain fire is considered 15% contained as of Friday morning. Fire officials say Thursday's efforts saw the near completion of containment lines on the north side of the fire. Crews are working around the clock on the fire, with nighttime felled tree removal work making it easier work for daytime operations.

Fire crews will continue to construct containment lines on Friday. Firefighters are using aircraft to identify and extinguish hot spots.

(Air crews take on the Jericho Mountain Fire)

Air crews take on the Jericho Mountain Fire

MTN meteorologists on Friday are forecasting winds gusting around 30-40 MPH can be expected along the Rocky Mountain Front and Continental Divide.

Daybreak Weather Forecast (6/27/25)

The Jericho Mountain Fire was sparked by lightning and first reported the morning of June 15.

Officials would also like to remind everyone that fireworks are prohibited on Federal Public Lands-No exceptions. "Even a single spark can ignite a devastating wildfire, putting lives, wildlife and treasured landscapes at risk. Recreate responsibly," said fire officials in a press release.

(Watch crews fight the Jericho Mountain Fire)

Air crews take on the Jericho Mountain Fire

On Wednesday, June 18, an evacuation warning was issued by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office for the residents of Rimini Road and all connecting roads south of Bear Gulch Road.

Residents are urged to take the following steps to prepare for a possible evacuation:



Pack a “go bag” with essentials such as: Medications, Important documents, Phone chargers, Money/debit cards, Clothing and Personal Items

Prepare your home and property

Make arrangements for pets and livestock

Be ready to leave if an evacuation order is issued

"The decision to issue the warning was based on predicted fire behavior and the limited access along Rimini Road, which is one way in and out," said Lewis and Clark County in a press release.

Residents needing more information about the evacuation warning should call 406-447-8235.

The U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday also issued a closure for the area near Jericho Mountain: