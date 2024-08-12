Crews fight wildfire near Tower Rock State Park

The fires broke out at about 11 a.m. on Monday, and is believed to have been caused by towing chains generating sparks in the dry grass.

Five fires were sparked in the area, with the biggest being around 8.5 acres and the others around an acre and less.

Collectively, they were referred to as the Pelican Point Fire.

Responding firefighting agencies included Cascade, Ulm, Dearborn, and Craig, along with the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, totaling 17 engines and two helicopters.

Tower Rock State Park has been closed due to critical fire conditions, and officials advise that drivers be aware of towing chains so that fires can be prevented in the future.

(1st REPORT) Emergency crews are battling a wildfire near Tower Rock State Park.

MTN News was notified of the fire just after 1 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2024.

It is located along Interstate 15 between Cascade and Craig.

The Montana Department of Transportation says that southbound I-15 has been reduced to one lane between mile marker 247.8 to mile marker 248.2.

Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution due to emergency vehicles in the area.

There are no reports of any injuries or damaged structures at this point.

There is no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.