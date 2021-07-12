Crews gain ground on Brewster Fire east of Rock Creek

MISSOULA — Crews continue to make progress on the Brewster Fire, located four miles up Brewster Creek, east of Rock Creek in the Missoula Ranger District. The fire is now surrounded by hand and saw line.

Over the weekend, the fire grew slightly to 150 acres due to a small-scale burning operation that was used to strengthen and secure containment line on the south flank of the fire, and on July 12 the acreage was adjusted to 156 acres due to more accurate mapping. As of Monday morning, thanks to progress with fire suppression efforts, the Brewster fire is now 40% contained and will transition from a Type 3 incident to a Type 4 incident.

Today, crews will continue to strengthen, secure, and hold the fire line around the perimeter of the fire and extinguish hot spots within the perimeter as needed. If weather and visibility allow, a helicopter will be available to continue to cool hotspots within the fire perimeter. Firefighters will remain vigilant as hot and dry conditions persist.

Road Closures:

Brewster Creek Road #4308 is closed from milepost 1.1 measured from junction with Rock Creek Road to its junction with road #4307.

Slide Rock Loop Road #4307 is closed from milepost 0.00 at the junction with Road #4308 to the end of the road.

Trail Closures:

John Long Trail #21 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction road #354 to the end of the trail at road #4307.

Tyler Creek Trail #1192 is closed from milepost 6.5 at the junction with road #19018 to the end of the trail milepost 7.2 at road #354.

Fire Statistics: