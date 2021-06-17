Update: Deep Creek Canyon Fire grows to 4,600 acres (June 17 update)

2:30 p.m. Update - The Deep Creek Canyon Fire is now being reported at an estimated 4,600 acres, having doubled in size since Tuesday morning.

The current estimated cost of the fire is at $1 million as of Thursday afternoon.

At least one home has been lost so far. A Go Fund Me has been set up to support the family.

There a 94 personnel working the fire, including six engines, a dozer, two water scoopers and four helicopters.

ORIGINAL STORY - The Deep Creek Canyon Fire grew from around 2,000 acres on Tuesday to 3,668 acres on Wednesday.

The fire is currently burning north and south of Highway 12. The Grassy Mountain evacuation order remains in place.

Highway 12 has been reopened to traffic, but people should expect significant delays and slow traffic while crews work in the area. Drivers are strongly encouraged to take an alternate route when possible.

MTN News

Mike Goicoechea’s Type 1 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team assumed command of the Deep Creek Canyon Fire at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday. A type 1 incident management team is deployed when the fire is of national significance and requires a large number of local, regional, state, national, and federal resources over multiple operational periods.

The team is expecting active fire activity in the coming days.

Crews on Thursday will improve an anchor point and continue with line construction and securing the edge working toward containment.

