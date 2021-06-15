Deep Creek Fire June 15 update, small growth reported

HELENA — Small growth was reported with the Deep Creek Fire Tuesday morning, having grown from around 174 acres on Monday to around 180 acres.

The fire is currently burning north of Highway 12 outside Townsend. Traffic will continue to be necked down to one lane travel on Tuesday for safety reasons. Drivers are advised to drive slowly and with caution or take an alternative route if possible.

Crews made progress along both the East and West flanks of the fire on Monday. The terrain is steep and rocky and helicopters will continue to work with ground resources to wet the hot areas along the fireline.

U.S. Forest Service

Monday’s hot weather made work more difficult for crews as firefighters worked hard getting a fireline put in while trying to stay hydrated.

70 fire personnel are working the fire under the command of Type 3 Incident Commander Marc Hamlen. More resources are ordered and en route.

On Tuesday crews will continue to build a handline and put in a hose lay around the fire perimeter on both the East and West flanks of the fire. Dozers and heavy equipment will create a fireline and support the suppression efforts.

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be in the 90's with low relative humidity.

