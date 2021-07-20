Drones delay airborne response to Alder Creek Fire

WISE RIVER — Two drones flying in the area of the Alder Creek Fire temporarily delayed airborne response to the wildfire burning near Wise River on Sunday.

Fire officials are reminding residents that there are flight restrictions over the Alder Creek Fire, which is reported at 5,670 acres and has no containment as of Monday, according to the Southern Area Incident Management Blue Team.

Helicopters dropping water on the fire can’t fly if there are drones or other aircraft in the area of the fire.

Delays pose a threat to firefighters on the ground, residents, and property, according to fire officials.

The fire grew about 1,500 since Sunday and is moving towards Highway 43 and the Pioneer Scenic Byway.

At this point, there is no word on whether the drone operator(s) have been identified.