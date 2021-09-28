Drones ground aircraft battling wildfire between Big Sky and West Yellowstone

Custer Gallatin National Forest officials say within the past 24 hours, two drones have grounded aircraft responding to a wildfire burning between Big Sky and West Yellowstone.

The Shedhorn Fire was first reported around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, Sept. 27, in the upper Taylor Fork Drainage near Upper Tumbledown Creek.

Forest officials said on Facebook that a suppression aircraft could not respond to the fire Monday night due to a drone in the fire area. A second drone incursion grounded aircraft again on Tuesday.

"If you fly a drone near a wildland fire you are putting firefighters safety at risk and impeding fire suppression efforts," forest officials wrote on Facebook.

The Shedhorn Fire has grown from 30 acres on Monday to 64 acres as of Tuesday and is burning in steep and rocky terrain near the Lee Metcalf Wilderness boundary.

There are 40 personnel working the fire, along with support aircraft.