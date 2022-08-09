Elmo Fire containment grows to 61%

ELMO - The Elmo Fire added only four acres on Monday and has now burned 21,349 acres.
Meanwhile, containment has grown from 55% to 61%.
Updated evacuations and closures from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:
- Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents along Lake Mary Ronan Road west of Dayton Creek Road remain under pre-evacuation warning and is open to residents and guests only.
- Camp Tuffit/West Shore Road remains under evacuation order and is closed to all traffic.
- Residents of Chief Cliff Lane, Black Lake Road, Big Meadows Road, and Dayton Creek Road remain under pre-evacuation warning and open to residents only.
- Speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph on Lake Mary Ronan Road.
- The Proctor dump will be open to Lake County residents with normal operating hours.
- Closures remain in effect for the Boat Ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access site and Lake Mary Ronan State Park.
A total of eight structures have been lost to the blaze.
The Elmo Fire started on July 29, off of Montana Highway 28 around mile marker 39, west of Elmo.