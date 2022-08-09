Elmo Fire containment grows to 61%

ELMO - The Elmo Fire added only four acres on Monday and has now burned 21,349 acres.

Meanwhile, containment has grown from 55% to 61%.

Updated evacuations and closures from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:

Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents along Lake Mary Ronan Road west of Dayton Creek Road remain under pre-evacuation warning and is open to residents and guests only.

Camp Tuffit/West Shore Road remains under evacuation order and is closed to all traffic.

Residents of Chief Cliff Lane, Black Lake Road, Big Meadows Road, and Dayton Creek Road remain under pre-evacuation warning and open to residents only.

Speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph on Lake Mary Ronan Road.

The Proctor dump will be open to Lake County residents with normal operating hours.

Closures remain in effect for the Boat Ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access site and Lake Mary Ronan State Park.

A total of eight structures have been lost to the blaze.

The Elmo Fire started on July 29, off of Montana Highway 28 around mile marker 39, west of Elmo.