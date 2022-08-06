Elmo Fire update: Saturday, Aug. 6

ELMO - The Elmo Fire which has forced evacuations, closed roads and destroyed several homes has grown from 20,616 acres to 21,198 acres.

Fire managers report the blaze is 18 percent contained as it burns west of Elmo.

Five homes and a total of eight structures have been lost to the blaze.

Evacuation orders remain in the Lake Mary Ronan area.

MTN News

The Montana Red Cross is operating evacuation centers at Polson High School and Somers Middle School. Additional information can be found by calling 1-800-272-6668.

The Elmo Fire started on July 29, off of Montana Highway 28 around mile marker 39, west of Elmo. The blaze started in grass and made its way into the timber north of Highway 28.

The CSKT Division of Fire has announced that all lands on the Flathead Indian Reservation will move into Stage I fire restrictions beginning on Friday morning.

