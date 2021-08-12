Evacuation changes continue at Boulder 2700 fire

POLSON — Additional changes to the evacuations near the Boulder 2700 fire east of Polson are taking place on Thursday.

Finley Point and the area south of Mahood Lane and Ski Doo Creek are moving to stage 1 (“Ready”) for wildfire evacuations. People in the area should remain prepared.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office lifted the evacuation stage 3 (“GO”) status for property owners along Highway 35 from mile markers 9 to 11 on Wednesday. Residents in this area were moved to stage 2 and should be prepared to evacuate if the fire activity increases.

Montana Highway 35 remains open to local traffic between mile markers 6 and 13 where the speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph.

MTN News

The Montana Department of Transportation will continue to escort local traffic between mile markers 9 to 11 with pilot cars between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Due to dangers in the area – as well as crews working along the road – drivers should not stop. Traffic might be periodically stopped as work continues.

Mission Valley Power and Century Link continue to restore power and internet services to the area. Power could be intermittent as infrastructure repair and replacement work continues.

A Temporary Boating Restriction remains in place on Flathead Lake. No boats are allowed from Boulder Creek on the north to Station Creek on the south and one-half mile out from the shoreline.

Fire managers report the number of structures destroyed by the Boulder 2700 fire has now been confirmed as 14 primary and 17 secondary after more detailed surveys and assessments.

Minimal fire behavior was seen on Wednesday and crews are making good progress in digging handline and tying it in to existing dozer line and roads, mopping up, and patrolling the fire area, according to the Thursday update.

The Boulder 2700 fire has burned 2,072 acres and is 36% contained.