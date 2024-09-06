Evacuation orders downgraded to warnings at Sharrott Creek Fire

STEVENSVILLE — Evacuation orders issued for residents near the Sharrott Creek Fire west of Stevensville were rescinded on Thursday morning.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton announced the evacuation orders for residents of Marmot Lane and Saint Mary's Overlook were reduced to an evacuation warning at 6 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2024.

Residents in the area should be prepared to evacuate if fire or weather conditions change, but Sheriff Holton says it's now safe for residents to return home.

Emily Brown/MTN News The Sharrott Creek Fire west of Stevensville was sparked by lightning on August 23, 2024.

Evacuation warnings are in effect for residents north of Indian Prairie Loop and west of Saint Mary's Road, Salish Trail, Sharrott Hill Loop, and Wankantanka Way, and south of North Kootenai Creek Road.

Download the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office App for information. Evacuation questions can be directed to the Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center at 406-375-6650.

The Sharrott Creek Fire has burned 2,873 acres and is 25% contained. The blaze was sparked by lightning on Aug. 23, 2024.