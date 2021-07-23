Evacuation warning issued for some Seeley Lake residents due to structure fire

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation warnings for some Seeley Lake residents as fire crews battle a structure fire in town.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Thursday for Juniper Drive in Seeley Lake. When crews arrived, several structures were engulfed and winds were a concern for the fire to spread.

The area under evacuation warning stretches from Highway 83 up Redwood Lane to Badger Court on the east side. It then extends from Redwood Lane north on Spruce and Tamarack Drive to Cottonwood Lane.

An evacuation warning means there are current or projected hazards associated with an emergency that may require immediate evacuation.

While Missoula County Sheriff's deputies remain in the area to assist, they ask residents to be prepared for conditions to quickly change.

Details regarding the structure fire, such as the cause, have not yet been released.

We will update you with any new information.