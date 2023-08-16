Watch Now
Evacuation warning lifted near Colt Fire northwest of Seeley Lake

Missoula County Sheriff's Office
MTN News
Missoula County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 2:03 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 16:03:41-04

SEELEY LAKE - An evacuation warning that has been issued for some near the Colt Fire 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake has been lifted.

Fire managers report that added containment, more resources assigned to the blaze and moderated fire behavior prompted the decision.

The zones no longer under an Evacuation Warning include Beaver, Rovero Flats East, Rovero Flats West, North Inez and South Inez.

A social media post on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, notes that if there is a card placed by law enforcement noting the warning, residents are okay to remove it at this time.

People in the area of the Colt Fire are being reminded to remain vigilant in monitoring fire information as conditions can change quickly!

All evacuation warnings and orders will be posted first on the Missoula County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The Colt Fire 15 has burned 7,200 acres and was 45% contained as of Monday morning.

