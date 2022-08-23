Evacuations ordered for fire burning off Eagle Bay Drive near Canyon Ferry Lake

UPDATE: 2:30 a.m.: The Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff's Office says it has spoken with people at about 40 residences in the evacuation area and 11 chose to evacuate.

Deputies are patrolling the roads in the area of the Rising Moon Fire and plan to stop people traveling in the area.

Law enforcement is asking property owners and residents who chose to stay to remain on their property.

The fire has been named the Rising Moon Fire. Officials have not released a possible cause of the fire or estimated size.

NorthWestern Energy's outage map says power is out for about 1,800 customers near the fire. Power is expected to be restored around 8:00 a.m.

HELENA-Late Monday night the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations for wildfire burning on Eagle Bay Drive, north of Canyon Ferry Rd.

As of 11:30 p.m. the evacuation order covers:

homes on Eagle Bay Dr. at Rising Moon Rd.

all of Rising Moon Rd.

all of Osprey Ridge Dr.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the fire was first reported about 9:30 p.m.



Tri-Lakes Fire Dept. responded and requested mutual aid from the surrounding area. The Sheriff's Office says Tri-Lakes has a unified command with the DNRC and the Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff's Office.

People are asked to avoid the area as fire crews respond.

KTVH Chief Meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz says Helena area and the Big Belt Mountains saw hundreds of lightning strikes Monday night as storms rolled through the area