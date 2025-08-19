Fire burning near Flesher Pass

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department
HELENA — A wildfire was reported around three miles northwest of Flesher Pass in Lewis and Clark County.

The Sandbar 2 Fire has burned an estimated 75 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple aerial resources and ground crews are working the fire.

"The Continental Divide National Scenic Trail is closed between Roger's and Flesher Pass for public safety. A closure order is forthcoming," said the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest in a social media post.

This is a developing situation, and we will provide updates as they become available.

