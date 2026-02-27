Fire burns 120 acres in Chouteau County

Several agencies responded to a fast-moving fire outside of Floweree on Thursday as powerful wind gusts pushed flames across open land and threatened nearby structures.

Emergency crews received the call around 10:30 a.m., prompting a large response from the Carter Fire Department, Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Loma Fire Department, Big Sandy Fire Department, Fort Benton Fire Department, Highwood Fire Department, Geraldine Fire Department, and Chouteau County Sheriff's Office.

The fire burned about 120 acres in the Floweree area as wind gusts nearing 60 miles per hour created challenging conditions for firefighters and reduced visibility along Highway 87 due to blowing dirt and debris.

Several structures were threatened, but crews were able to protect them and prevent any losses; there were no injuries.

Carter Fire Department Chief Taylor Debruycker said the fire is believed to have started from a burn last week.

“We think it came from a burn pit that had been lit last week, but then with the wind it reignited smoldering fence posts,” Debruycker said.

Despite sub-zero temperatures in the area at the time of the initial burn, strong winds and current mild temperatures and dry conditions played a significant role in the fire’s rapid spread.

“We see blazes like this in the summer from equipment and road traffic, but this is a pretty rare occurrence in February,” Debruycker said. “Not many could have seen this coming since the fire burned in sub-zero temperatures, but that’s what can happen with the wind and conditions like this.”

The fire was mostly contained by 12:30 p.m., with mop-up efforts expected to wrap up shortly after.

Officials remind residents to use caution with burn pits and outdoor fires,