Fire crews continue to make progress on the Horse Gulch Fire, now 40% contained (July 19, 2024 Update)

HELENA — Fire crews continue to make progress on the Horse Gulch Fire, with evacuation warnings lifted Thursday evening and containment increasing to 40% as of Friday morning. The human-caused fire first reported on July 9th has burned 14,935 acres near Canyon Ferry.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday evening Canyon Ferry Road from Canyon Ferry Village to the Broadwater County line has reopened to the public.

Court Sheriff, Chinaman Gulch, Hellgate, Jo Bonner, and Riverside Campgrounds reopened on Friday, July 19th.

Those recreating at the lake should be aware of fire helicopters and other air resources and avoid lake areas where they are operating.

