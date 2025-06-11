Fire Fighters Working To Contain Hilger Valley Fire

HELENA — The Hilger Valley Fire near Gates of the Mountains showed small growth moving into Wednesday morning, with the fire now estimated to have burned around 318 acres.

Fire officials report having 15% containment of the fire. On Tuesday, crews and dozers made significant progress establishing control lines around the fire’s perimeter, and the southern portion of the fire’s perimeter is lined.

On Wednesday, hand crews and engine crews continued working handline, tying into existing dozerline to reinforce the fire’s perimeter. Officials report the southwestern, eastern and northern portions are primarily in the mop-up phase.

One hundred and sixty-one total personnel are assigned to the fire, including five engines, 6 helicopters, five hand crews, two dozers and two tenders.

The Hilger Valley Fire was first discovered by local and DNRC engines on Monday, June 9 at 2:10 p.m. The fire is burning 20 miles north of Helena, near Gates of the Mountains on Interstate 15.

The fire is believed to have been human caused.

