Firefighters continue battling Crooks fire near Arlee

Firefighters are continuing to battle the Crooks fire 10 miles east of Arlee.

Firefighters said in a Saturday update that the fire is estimated at 1,130 acres and is zero percent contained.

The fire has become more active on the north flank with hot, dry weather over the past few days, firefighters said. A type 1 and type 2 helicopter have helped to keep the fire growth minimal during these past two days. Firefighters continue preparing containment and contingency lines near the south fork gate and along the south fork road.

No structures are threatened, and no evacuation orders are in effect.

The following areas are closed:

St. Mary’s to the North Fork is closed

Main Jocko Road (1000 Rd) is closed at the 3000 Rd junction.

Visit Inciweb for more information on the fire.