Fire spotted in the North Hills of Helena

A new wildfire has been reported in the North Hills of Helena, called the Deer Park Road Fire.

A smoke column could be seen on Saturday afternoon. Crews from multiple fire agencies in the Helena area were responding, including air support.

As of 1:45 p.m., the fire was estimated to be around 3 acres in size and burning in grass and timber.

The fire was detected by the NorthWestern Energy smoke detection alert camera in Helena.

