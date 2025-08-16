Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire spotted in the North Hills of Helena

A new wildfire has been reported in the North Hills of Helena, called the Deer Park Road Fire.

A smoke column could be seen on Saturday afternoon. Crews from multiple fire agencies in the Helena area were responding, including air support.
As of 1:45 p.m., the fire was estimated to be around 3 acres in size and burning in grass and timber.

The fire was detected by the NorthWestern Energy smoke detection alert camera in Helena.

Editor's note: This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as they become available.

