Garceau Fire grows to 1,500 acres

HOT SPRINGS - A wildfire that broke out Tuesday afternoon outside of the town of Hot Springs has grown to over 1,500 acres.

The Garceau Fire is burning 10 air miles west of Polson and six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch area.

The CSKT Division of Fire reports there are no evacuations and there are no structures threatened at this time.

MTN News

However, Irvine Flats Road going up to Windy Gap is closed to through traffic until further notice.

Fire managers report heavy air tankers, Single Engine Air Tankers, and Helicopters were used on the initial attack.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There are 110 people assigned to battle the blaze which is 0% contained.