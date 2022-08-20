Garceau Fire grows to over 6,300 acres

HOT SPRINGS - The Garceau Fire burning outside of the town of Hot Springs is continuing to grow.

Newsy's Maritsa Georgiou reports an overnight Infrared Flight found the blaze has now grown to 6,317 acres.

Saturday 🔥 thread: IR puts Garceau Fire near Hot Springs at 6,317 acres (+420). Log says it was most active on N end 285$ two small patches on S flank. #mtnews #mtfire pic.twitter.com/gANoqYP5p0 — Maritsa Georgiou (@MaritsaGeorgiou) August 20, 2022

The fire is burning 10 air miles west of Polson and six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch area.

MTN News

The CSKT Division of Fire reports there are no evacuations and there are no structures threatened at this time.

However, Irvine Flats and Garcon Gulch roads going up to Windy Gap are closed to through traffic.

Fire officials announced on Wednesday the Garceau Fire was sparked by an electric fence.