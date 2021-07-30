Gov. Gianforte takes part in wildfire discussion with President Biden

Gov. Greg Gianforte made a direct case for more fire resources in Montana Friday as President Joe Biden again met with the governors of Western states to discuss firefighting efforts.

The Biden Administration is sounding the alarm over the need for more resources to help fight fires burning in the west.

The remote discussion included the governors of California, Oregon, Washington, and more, along with Gov. Gianforte.

The group addressed prevention, preparedness, and response efforts as the mix of intense heat, droughts and other events have turned the fires into a national challenge.

It was the second meeting between Biden and the governors to discuss wildfires.

When asked what the federal government can do to help, Gov. Gianforte broke down Montana's fire situation and then pushed for forest management.

"We ask that our federal partners join us in doing what needs to be done year-round to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires of the nine million acres at high risk,” Gov. Gianforte said.

“Sixty percent of those are on federal land. This makes tools like the good neighbor authority and stewardship contracting more important than ever,” he continued.

Montana has seen 1,600 fires state and about 220,000 acres burn since Jan. 1.