Granite Pass Complex at 3,700 acres burned

LOLO PASS — The Granite Pass Complex fires have burned a total of 3,726 acres and are 3% contained.

Resources are continuing to focus on preventing one of the blazes from crossing US Highway 12.

Fire managers note holding the fire along Highway 12 will minimize impacts to travel and commerce and also allow for time to begin implementing an indirect strategy on the nearby fires.

Firefighters are working along Rascal Ridge and are scouting additional suppression strategies. Fire managers also report crews are working to improve fuel breaks along Fish Creek Road.

Closures are still in effect in Lolo National Forest, including road, trail, and area closures. The Lolo Pass Visitor Center and Lee Creek Campground are included within these areas.

An evacuation warning remains in effect for residences along Highway 12 between the Idaho border and mile marker 10.

A 45 mph speed limit remains posted between Spring Gulch Road to Lolo Pass due to heavy traffic from crews working in the area.

BM Hill Fire: 2,720 acres, 0% contained. Continue improvements to Granite Creek Road, East Fork Road and USFS Road 109.

2,720 acres, 0% contained. Continue improvements to Granite Creek Road, East Fork Road and USFS Road 109. Shotgun Fire: 268 acres, 0% contained. Monitor until more resources arrive.

268 acres, 0% contained. Monitor until more resources arrive. Lolo Creek Fire: 168 acres, 81% contained. Hold and improve fire lines.

168 acres, 81% contained. Hold and improve fire lines. Boulder Creek Fire: 26 acres, 0% contained Monitor until more resources arrive.

Fire information about the Granite Pass Complex is available daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at (406) 624-9176.