Granite Pass Complex fire grows to 2,375 acres

MISSOULA — The Granite Pass Complex fires in the area of Lolo Pass have grown by 267 acres to a total of 2,375 and are 0% contained.

Fire managers say it’s expected the fire behavior is expected to pick up on Thursday as a dry cold front moves across the area.

Crews are continuing to work on preventing the blaze from crossing US Highway 12.

A 45 mph speed limit remains in effect between Spring Gulch Road to Lolo Pass.

An evacuation warning remains in effect between the Idaho border and mile marker 10 on Highway 12.

A public meeting to discuss the Granite Pass Compex will be held on Friday in the Lolo School cafeteria beginning at 7 p.m.

It will also be available on the Granite Pass Complex Facebook page.

There are 182 people assigned to the fires which are being managed by a Type 2 Incident Management Team.

The Granite Pass Complex consists of four fires: