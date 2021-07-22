Watch
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Granite Pass Complex fire grows to 2,375 acres

Public meeting set for Friday at Lolo School
items.[0].image.alt
inciweb
The Lolo Creek fire burning along Highway 12 near Lolo Pass
Lolo Creek Fire 722
Granite Pass Complex fires map
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 18:11:43-04

MISSOULA — The Granite Pass Complex fires in the area of Lolo Pass have grown by 267 acres to a total of 2,375 and are 0% contained.

Fire managers say it’s expected the fire behavior is expected to pick up on Thursday as a dry cold front moves across the area.

Crews are continuing to work on preventing the blaze from crossing US Highway 12.

Granite Pass Complex fires map

A 45 mph speed limit remains in effect between Spring Gulch Road to Lolo Pass.

An evacuation warning remains in effect between the Idaho border and mile marker 10 on Highway 12.

A public meeting to discuss the Granite Pass Compex will be held on Friday in the Lolo School cafeteria beginning at 7 p.m.

It will also be available on the Granite Pass Complex Facebook page.

PIO_GranitePass

There are 182 people assigned to the fires which are being managed by a Type 2 Incident Management Team.

The Granite Pass Complex consists of four fires:

  • BM Hill Fire: 1,874 acres. 0% contained. Will continue to move NE in Granite Creek.
  • Shotgun Fire: 198 acres. 0% contained. Will continue to move N into Boulder Creek.
  • Lolo Creek: 162 acres. 0% contained. Has the possibility of impacting HWY 12 if fire behavior increases.
  • Boulder Creek: 7 acres. 0% contained.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere