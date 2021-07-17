Harris Hill fire near Joliet grows to 2,500 acres, zero containment

The Harris Hill fire north of Joliet, which was caused by lightning, has grown to 2,500 acres with zero containment, firefighters said Saturday.

About 50 homes in the Coal Creek Road and Stene Road areas are under evacuation, according to a joint release from Joliet Volunteer Fire Department, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office and Carbon County Department of Emergency Services.

Road closures include Coal Creek Road from Highway 212 to Bellion Road, all of Bellion Road and both entrances of Farewell Road.

Multiple agencies are responding, and no structure losses have been reported.

A Red Lodge firefighter was severely burned Friday night and flown to a Salt Lake City hospital. The news release did not provide an update on his condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest on the fire, visit the Facebook pages of the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, Carbon Alert or Red Lodge Fire Rescue.