Hilger Valley Fire has burned 318 acres as of Tuesday morning

HELENA — The Hilger Valley Fire has burned an estimated 318 acres as of early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials. That area burned would be roughly equivalent to 240 football fields.

Fire officials told MTN they will be "throwing everything at it" on Tuesday to prevent the spread. The public should avoid the Gates of the Mountains Marina as it can hinder fire suppression efforts.

Additional air resources will be joining the crews already fighting the fire, which include: air tankers; a very large air tanker (VLAT); helicopters; smokejumpers; and grounds crews and engines from federal, state and local agencies

The Hilger Valley Fire was first discovered by local and DNRC engines on Monday, June 9 at 2:10 p.m.

"The public is advised not to stop along I-15 or park near the Gates of the Mountains Marina, as this interferes with firefighting efforts. Avoid the area if possible, and do not fly drones," wrote DNRC on social media.

The fire is burning in grass and timber. The Hilger Valley Fire is considered 0% contained as of 10:00 a.m.

